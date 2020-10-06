BidaskClub Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

