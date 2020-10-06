BidaskClub Lowers Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Echostar alerts:

Echostar stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.69. Echostar has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.