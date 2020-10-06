BiblePay (BBP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. BiblePay has a market cap of $329,814.18 and approximately $13,572.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

