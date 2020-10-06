BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $1,708,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

