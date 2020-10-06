BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

