Berenberg Bank Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$51.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.91.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,107. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.18.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total value of C$362,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,079,408.50.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

