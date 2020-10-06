Berenberg Bank Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

EDVMF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

