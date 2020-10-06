BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $23.27 Average PT from Analysts

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,159. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $4,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 203,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

