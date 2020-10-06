BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.19.

Shares of BRBR opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 179,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

