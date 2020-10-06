Bella Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.47 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00010057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

