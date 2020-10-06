Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

