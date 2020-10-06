Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 243244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

