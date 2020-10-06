BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in BCE by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,020,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 49,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

