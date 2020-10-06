Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.95.

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of $269.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

