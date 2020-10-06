BAYERISCHE MOTO/S’s (BMWYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMWYY. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

