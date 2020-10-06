Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

