Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBSI. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

