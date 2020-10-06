Barclays Reiterates “C$27.00” Price Target for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Barclays set a C$27.00 price objective on Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJR.B. TD Securities cut their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$24.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.26. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$17.77 and a 52-week high of C$27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total transaction of C$339,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,210,013.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,000.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

