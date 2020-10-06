Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$68.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$63.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.04 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.71.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,891. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

