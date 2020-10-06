Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.47 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.18.

TD stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,712. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

