Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 281,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 516,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 3,947,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,607,445. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

