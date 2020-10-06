Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.22 ($3.79).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

