BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) versus Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Head-To-Head Contrast

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Generation Alpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Generation Alpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BALFOUR BEATTY/S $10.74 billion 0.19 $166.00 million $0.68 8.63 Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.28 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Alpha.

Profitability

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A Generation Alpha -772.70% N/A -759.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BALFOUR BEATTY/S beats Generation Alpha on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Generation Alpha Company Profile

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

