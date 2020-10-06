B.Riley Securit Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

B.Riley Securit restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.85.

MBIO stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

