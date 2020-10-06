B. Riley Boosts LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $11.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $8.95 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $193.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.