Aviad Kobrine Sells 100,000 Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) insider Aviad Kobrine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total value of £261,000 ($341,042.73).

Aviad Kobrine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of 888 Holdings Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £4,549,041.68 ($5,944,128.68).

Shares of 888 traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,792. 888 Holdings Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 273 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of $973.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.03. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

