Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

ADP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,552. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

