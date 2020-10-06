Auctus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,992.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $197,992.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.96 or 0.04830456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032404 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,415,149 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

