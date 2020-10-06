AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) & US Ecology (OTCMKTS:ECOL) Critical Analysis

AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and US Ecology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A US Ecology $685.51 million 1.57 $33.14 million $1.96 17.38

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AU Min Africa PTY and US Ecology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67

US Ecology has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.63%. Given US Ecology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Ecology is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58%

Summary

US Ecology beats AU Min Africa PTY on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, transportation, and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste; and specialty field services comprising industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail, transportation, emergency response, and other services to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

