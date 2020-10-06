Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDNNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY remained flat at $$60.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Atlas Copco

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

