Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $41.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $778,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,148.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 77,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

