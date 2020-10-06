Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.00

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 57898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.42).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.33.

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.