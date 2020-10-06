ATC Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $153.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $605,098.54 and approximately $153.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00442049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002777 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

