ATBCoin Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $44,424.20 and $161,891.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

