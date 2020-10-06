Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.10

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 5100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,016,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 153,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

