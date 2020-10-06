Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

