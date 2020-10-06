Arqma Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $51,506.86 and approximately $38,879.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,559.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.03227926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.02098251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00438435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.01009036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00575037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00049445 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,726,967 coins and its circulating supply is 6,682,424 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

