Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO remained flat at $$5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 994,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.73. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 361,680 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 313,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $803,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.