ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

ARKEMA/S stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.54. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $117.96.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

