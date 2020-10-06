Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

