Arion Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Arion has a total market cap of $20,720.10 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00261326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.01525199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00156971 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,071,820 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

