Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.41

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.41 and last traded at $77.41, with a volume of 9124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

