Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 117218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

