Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and AMAYA Global (NASDAQ:AYAG) Financial Analysis

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 29.26 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.95 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.