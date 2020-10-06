ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 25,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 428,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 135,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 264,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

