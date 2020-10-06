Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APVO opened at $7.73 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.