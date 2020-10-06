APR Coin Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $8,388.30 and approximately $2,816.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00602742 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.01576437 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004350 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000578 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,229,949 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.