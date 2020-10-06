Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

AAOI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 12,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $114,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock valued at $533,855. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $8,163,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

