AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Ceridian HCM (NASDAQ:CDAY) Head to Head Analysis

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.3% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ceridian HCM 2 6 7 0 2.33

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.98%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $76.13, suggesting a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Ceridian HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than AppFolio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $256.01 million 20.68 $36.28 million $1.02 151.31 Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 15.73 $78.70 million $0.26 339.42

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 10.61% 23.27% 11.07% Ceridian HCM 9.34% 1.74% 0.56%

Summary

AppFolio beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

