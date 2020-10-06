Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aphria alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aphria and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 405 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 88.30%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 110.37%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -45.73 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.90

Aphria’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.